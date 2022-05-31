Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st May, 2022

Local News

Two Gibraltarians selected for Commonwealth Youth Forum

By Chronicle Staff
31st May 2022

Two young Gibraltarians will represent the Rock at a meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) which takes place in Kigali in Rwanda next month.

Adriana Lopez and Chris Cardona, who are members of the Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association, were chosen for this opportunity.

The Gibraltar Commonwealth Youth Association is open to all young Gibraltarians with an interest in the Commonwealth and in international affairs.

In 2019, Ms Lopez represented Gibraltar at a meeting of the Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Delhi, India.

Mr Cardona has been selected to represent Gibraltar for the first time.

The Forum is one of a number of events which have been planned to take place around the meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government.

Rwanda is one of only two countries in the Commonwealth that were not British in the past.

The Commonwealth Youth Forum will take place on June 18-21 under the theme “Taking charge of our future,” a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

There are 1.2 billion young people in the Commonwealth, making up some 60% of the population.

The three-day event will bring together 350 delegates from all over the Commonwealth.

They will work on a CYF Youth Declaration and Action Plan and will present their recommendations to the Heads of Government and other stakeholders at Commonwealth Heads of Government.

Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, who is the Minister with responsibility for relations with the Commonwealth, said: “I was delighted to meet with Adriana and Chris in order to discuss their forthcoming participation at the meeting in Kigali.”

“Gibraltar has always been proud of its links with the Commonwealth family of nations and this provides an opportunity to cement those links further still.”

