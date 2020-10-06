Two injured after Gibraltar-registered boat runs aground on rocks during Guardia Civil chase in BGTW
By Priya Gulraj and Brian Reyes Two men were injured on Monday, one of them seriously, when their speedboat ran aground on rocks in the area of Emerson’s Place after they were chased into British Gibraltar territorial waters by a Guardia Civil vessel. The chase on Monday morning is believed to have started in the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here