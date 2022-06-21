Two medals for RGP Civilian Marvin Zammit

Marvin Zammit was congratulated for his sporting success at Malta’s Special Olympics, on Tuesday morning at New Mole House Police Station.

Mr Zammit, who works in the RGP’s Roads Policing Unit, Silver and Bronze medals in the Bowling events during the competition last month.

Mr Zammit spoke to Commissioner of Police Richard Ullger about his experience representing Gibraltar, after recently returning to the Rock.

“It was a very good experience,” Mr Zammit said.

“I’m really happy with my two medals and I also got a ribbon for coming fourth in one of the bowling events.”