Wed 17th Mar, 2021

Two men arrested for Line Wall fight

By Chronicle Staff
17th March 2021

Two men involved in a morning rush hour fight following a vehicle collision on Line Wall Road were arrested yesterday.

The road side fight took place at 8.45am, just as people were rushing to work, and resulted in a 45-year-old La Linea resident and a 40 year local man arrested on suspicion of Affray.

In a press statement, the Royal Gibraltar Police said the collision took place between a Spanish-registered car and a locally registered motorcycle and resulted in a fight breaking out which was widely circulated on social media.

The fight involved both occupants of the car and the rider of the motorcycle, when RGP officers arrived the latter had already left the scene once.

Both men have been bailed out and will return to New Mole House at a later date.

