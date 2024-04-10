Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 10th Apr, 2024

Local News

Two men blackmailed in sextortion scam

By Chronicle Staff
10th April 2024

The Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have issued advice on how to avoid becoming a victim of ‘Sextortion’ after two local men reported being blackmailed.

Sextortion is a form of blackmail which involves threatening to publish sexual material of someone, often in return for money or to force someone to do something against their will.

The RGP received two reports of local males being blackmailed within 24 hours after sharing intimate footage of themselves with unknown persons on social media.

“Criminals often target people through dating apps, social media, webcams or pornography sites,” a spokesperson for the RGP said.

“They may use a fake identity to befriend you online and then threaten to send images to your family and friends.”

“Sextortion can be committed by individuals, but organised crime gangs are usually behind it.”

The RGP are urging the community to be wary about adding strangers on social media, sharing intimate videos, being lured into removing clothing online.

The RGP are also reminding individuals that what goes online may well stay online.

Advice also includes updating privacy settings on social networking sites, while ensuring that sensitive and confidential information is not included in profiles.

For the use of online dating sites, the RGP recommends the use of a separate email account which does not use real names, while quickly blocking nuisance and fraudulent users from further contact with you and reporting them for abuse.

“If you become a victim of this type of scam, do not respond to the blackmailer's demands, but report the issue to the relevant social networking site and to the police,” the spokesperson added.

“If you have been persuaded by anyone to part with payment details, contact your bank or card issuer immediately.

“If you do become a victim of Sextortion, we understand it can be difficult to report this type of crime to us. But our officers are here to support you.”


Sextortion can be reported online via www.police.gi/report/crime or by calling 200 72500.

More Useful Information can be found at Get Safe Online via https://tinyurl.com/mu2s9mxd

