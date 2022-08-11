Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 11th Aug, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two migrants refused entry in Tangier after Moroccan repatriation mix-up

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Priya Gulraj
11th August 2022

Two Moroccan migrants who were being repatriated home were turned away by Moroccan authorities and sent back to Gibraltar because immigration officials in Tangier had not been informed of their arrival in advance, even though the process had been cleared by the Moroccan Government. The Royal Gibraltar Police described the incident as “unfortunate” and said...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

Travellers face potential delays as Gibair employees take industrial action over pay

Wed 27th Jul, 2022

Local News

SDGG announces Gibraltar Fair plans

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Local News

UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock

Mon 8th Aug, 2022

Opinion & Analysis

#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

Wed 10th Aug, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

11th August 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Invictus Games team member aims to bring wheelchair rugby to Gibraltar

11th August 2022

Features
Children learn to create clay art in pottery workshops

10th August 2022

Local News
New criteria sees fewer officers apply for RGP

10th August 2022

Opinion & Analysis
#SophieSays Confessions of a mum-to-be

10th August 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022