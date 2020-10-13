Two more positive cases in local schools

Two more positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified within local schools, the Gibraltar Government announced today.

One positive case of Covid-19 has been identified in St Joseph’s Upper Primary School and one has been identified in Bayside School.

This brings the total positive cases in Bayside School to three, with this being the first case in St Joseph's Upper Primary School.

"The Contact Tracing team have been liaising with staff at both schools and the Department of Education and have conducted interviews with relevant individuals," the Government said in a statement.

"All individuals who have been identified as close contacts of the positive cases have been informed that they are required to self isolate."

"Close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes."

In St Joseph’s school nine individuals within the school setting (five staff members and four pupils) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

For Bayside school this is the third case identified and there is no identified epidemiological link between this positive case and the first case, No6 Convent Place confirmed.

Some 30 individuals within the school setting (zero staff members and 30 students) have been deemed to have been in close contact with the positive case and all have been instructed to self isolate.

The Government has advised individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information to contact the relevant Head Teacher.

"Parents are reminded that children and young people with Covid-19 symptoms should not attend school," the Government said.

"They should stay at home, self-isolate and call 111."

"Pupils in both the above mentioned schools should continue to attend school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau."

"Close contacts and siblings of pupils who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau."