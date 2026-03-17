Two more squads announced for next weeks internationals

Gibraltar national team selectors have named two more squads as Gibraltar prepares for its intense international schedule.

The Under 21’s will be in action on the 27th and 31st March playing against Bulgaria and Croatia.

Also playing this month will be the U19’s who face Turkey on the 24th, Kosovo on the 27th and Armenia 30th.

All eyes will be on the senior team who play against Latvia in the Nations League play-offs to decide who plays in League C in the next edition.

