Two rescued after orcas ram and sink yacht in Strait
Two Spanish nationals were brought ashore in Gibraltar on Sunday after orcas attacked their yacht ‘Alboran Cognac’ in Moroccan waters in the Strait of Gibraltar, causing damage that resulted in the vessel sinking. The two were rescued by a passing oil tanker and the Gibraltar Port Authority was notified by the vessel’s agent prior to...
