Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

Two men were rescued from the sea off Catalan Bay early Tuesday morning after apparently falling off a speedboat during a high-speed chase.

Gibraltar and Spanish agencies conducted a search and rescue operation just before dawn and the two men were plucked from the water close to the shoreline. Both are in custody in Gibraltar.

The search and rescue operation was coordinated by authorities in Gibraltar but involved both local vessels and Spanish assets including a helicopter.

Details of the events this morning still remain sketchy but it appears the two men fell off a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable launch that was being chased by the Guardia Civil on the east side of the Rock.

Spanish authorities alerted their Gibraltarian counterparts and a search and rescue operation was set in motion at around 6am.

Residents of Catalan Bay were awoken by the sound of a helicopter hovering low as it scanned the sea with a searchlight to try and pinpoint the men.

There were several law enforcement vessels in the area, also using searchlights as they tried to locate the suspected smugglers.

“I heard a helicopter maybe at around 6.35am,” one eyewitness said.

“They were illuminating the water with searchlights from a helicopter and boats and looked like they wanted whatever they were looking for badly.”

“They moved on to Sandy Bay’s direction with several boats and the helicopter afterwards.”

Another resident said at least “four or five” vessels were involved in the incident, which he estimated unfolded “maybe 500 metres or less” from shore.

The vessels at the scene included boats from HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police, as well Spanish vessels from the Guardia Civil and Salvamento Maritimo, the Chronicle understands.

The suspicious RHIB was chased by Spanish law enforcement vessels into Spanish waters, where it was stopped, its two remaining occupants detained and its cargo seized.

Early Tuesday morning, police and Customs officers patrolled the coastline on the east side of the Rock, both at sea and on land, to check for any bales of drugs that may have been ditched during the chase.

This is article has been updated to include details of the search and rescue operation.