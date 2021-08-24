Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

By Chronicle Staff
24th August 2021

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

Two men were rescued from the sea off Catalan Bay early Tuesday morning after apparently falling off a speedboat during a high-speed chase.

Gibraltar and Spanish agencies conducted a search and rescue operation just before dawn and the two men were plucked from the water close to the shoreline. Both are in custody in Gibraltar.

The search and rescue operation was coordinated by authorities in Gibraltar but involved both local vessels and Spanish assets including a helicopter.

Details of the events this morning still remain sketchy but it appears the two men fell off a suspicious rigid-hulled inflatable launch that was being chased by the Guardia Civil on the east side of the Rock.

Spanish authorities alerted their Gibraltarian counterparts and a search and rescue operation was set in motion at around 6am.

Residents of Catalan Bay were awoken by the sound of a helicopter hovering low as it scanned the sea with a searchlight to try and pinpoint the men.

There were several law enforcement vessels in the area, also using searchlights as they tried to locate the suspected smugglers.

“I heard a helicopter maybe at around 6.35am,” one eyewitness said.

“They were illuminating the water with searchlights from a helicopter and boats and looked like they wanted whatever they were looking for badly.”

“They moved on to Sandy Bay’s direction with several boats and the helicopter afterwards.”

Another resident said at least “four or five” vessels were involved in the incident, which he estimated unfolded “maybe 500 metres or less” from shore.

The vessels at the scene included boats from HM Customs and the Gibraltar Defence Police, as well Spanish vessels from the Guardia Civil and Salvamento Maritimo, the Chronicle understands.

The suspicious RHIB was chased by Spanish law enforcement vessels into Spanish waters, where it was stopped, its two remaining occupants detained and its cargo seized.

Early Tuesday morning, police and Customs officers patrolled the coastline on the east side of the Rock, both at sea and on land, to check for any bales of drugs that may have been ditched during the chase.

This is article has been updated to include details of the search and rescue operation.

Most Read

Local News

Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Two rescued after drugs chase at sea ends in search operation

Tue 24th Aug, 2021

Brexit

Frontex chief says EU border agency would be ‘honoured’ to play role in Rock’s post-Brexit future

Sun 22nd Aug, 2021

Local News

Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

Mon 23rd Aug, 2021

Local News

Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas visit Gibraltar

Tue 17th Aug, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th August 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
ESG outlines concerns for proposed £1m hotel in Upper Rock Nature Reserve

24th August 2021

Local News
Caleta Hotel to close in December as Callaghan family eyes Hilton project

23rd August 2021

Local News
Incidents of orcas ramming into pleasure crafts spike

23rd August 2021

Local News
Non-profit academy will promote digital skills in changing economy

23rd August 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021