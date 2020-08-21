Two RG officers complete PCBC

The Royal Gibraltar Regiment (RG) has welcomed back two officers who have recently completed training in the UK.

Second Lieutenant (2Lt) Rhodri Thomas and 2Lt Joel Walsh have recently completed the Platoon Commanders Battle Course (PCBC) after commissioning from The Royal Military Academy.

The four-month course teaches young officers how to lead a team of up to thirty soldiers in combat. Held at Infantry Battle School in Wales the course is designed to test the reaction of future commanders under stress and fatigue, aimed at simulating real time operational conditions and to ensure that the commanders have all the tools to be successful in operations across the globe.

2 Lt Walsh said: “The course was slightly compressed because of the current COVID pandemic climate. It was tough not being able to disengage during the weekend, but we are all the more resilient for it. Overall it was thoroughly enjoyable and I now have a better understanding of my role as a commander on operations”. They are presently on leave before taking over command of their platoons in September.