Thu 23rd Jul, 2020

Two seafarers in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2020

Two seafarers tested positive for Covid-19 on arriving in Gibraltar this week, the Gibraltar Government said yesterday.

Both are in isolation and represent the first two new active cases registered locally after over a week of zero cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases up to 182 since the first coronavirus case was detected in Gibraltar.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government told the Chronicle: “In line with Port policy, both were tested on arrival in Gibraltar and both were found to be positive but asymptomatic.”

“They will each be isolated until they are clear of the virus.”

The two are in isolation at the Retreat Centre.

The latest Covid-19 statistics published yesterday reveal there have been 18,358 tests carried out to date.

At present there are only two visitors who are confirmed to have contracted the virus, with no confirmed cases among local residents or cross frontier workers.

Additionally, there are 17 individuals in self-isolation, with four test results pending.

The latest numbers show 8,543 tests have been carried out in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling, which is included in the total number.

