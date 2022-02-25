Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two set off to climb Kilimanjaro for charity

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
25th February 2022

Simon Morgan and Jock Alan Stevenson left the Rock in the early hours of Thursday morning to make their way to Tanzania, where they will climb Kilimanjaro in aid of the Cancer Relief Centre Gibraltar.

The men were flying from Malaga to Barcelona, then to Qatar and on to Tanzania, a journey of 23 hours in total.

They are due to make their way up the mountain today.

The trek up and down Kilimanjaro is expected to take eight days.

Mr Morgan and Mr Stevenson were part of a team of five athletes that did the ‘Everest Challenge’ last month, making their way up the Rock 25 times collectively while pulling a tyre behind them, all in aid of Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

The idea is the brainchild of cancer survivor Simon Morgan who last year ran, cycled or swam 1,000km, all while undergoing chemotherapy for bladder cancer, again in aid of Cancer Relief.

He recalls how much the Cancer Relief Centre supported him while he was receiving treatment, how he could talk to the people there even if it was just having a cup of tea and a chat.

In an unexpected confession, Mr Morgan told the Chronicle that he had packed a couple of Viagra pills for the journey, rapidly explaining: “I have been researching for altitude sickness. Apparently, Viagra is the way forward. It really genuinely works at altitude.”

“It pumps more blood around your body and it helps your lungs breathe at altitude so I have got us a couple of tablets.”

Mr Stevenson is departing with some ailments, namely a twisted rib, a semi-blown out calf and Achilles tendon issues but appears to be unfazed by this.

“I’m feeling fairly positive,” said Mr Stevenson.

“The Covid tests have been passed, a half hour ago we passed those.”

“I have all my visas, I have got a folder like a dossier of stuff that I am taking so I have everything covered,” he added.

Ahead of the flight, Mr Morgan was not quite as organised and was still having to collect his Covid vaccine certificate as well as get his dollars and other items sorted, much to Mr Stevenson’s amusement.

However, with all that said, Mr Stevenson was also going to go home and repack his bag because Mr Morgan made him paranoid that should his bag get lost in transit, he should have at least one change of clothes in his carry-on luggage.

To support Mr Morgan and Mr Stevenson go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/matt-coulthard3

Most Read

Local News

As Russia invades Ukraine, a phone rings in Gibraltar

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

New property register launched today, with obligations on all residents

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

Fri 25th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar Squadron takes ownership of HMS Cutlass

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

Local News

Gib skydiver embraces freefall challenge at age 80

Wed 23rd Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Among Ukraine’s refugees, a Gibraltarian man and his family

25th February 2022

Local News
Trekkers retrace 1811 march to break siege of Cadiz

25th February 2022

Local News
Another vigil for Ukraine

25th February 2022

Local News
RT broadcasts suspended on Rock as Govt tightens visa rules for Russians

25th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022