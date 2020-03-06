Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 6th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Two-thirds of same-sex couples in 2018 not married or in civil partnership

By Press Association
6th March 2020

By Jemma Crew, PA Social Affairs Correspondent

More than two-thirds of the UK's lesbian, gay and bisexual (LGB) population were unmarried or had not entered into a civil partnership in 2018, figures have shown.

Some 68.7% of people aged 16 and over who identified as LGB said they were not married or in a civil partnership, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is double the proportion of those who identified as straight or heterosexual and single.

The ONS said this could be because younger people are more likely to identify as LGB while the average age at which people are getting married is increasing.

And legal unions for same-sex couples have only recently become available in the UK.

The ONS also said more couples are choosing to cohabit before or instead of marriage.

Civil partnerships were introduced for same-sex couples in the UK in December 2005 and same-sex marriage has been available in England, Wales and Scotland since 2014 and in Northern Ireland from 2020.

Since 2014, the proportion of married LGB couples in the UK increased from 0.8% to 7.3% while those in civil partnerships decreased from 12.3% to 6.5%.

This suggests that an increasing number of those who do want to formalise their relationship are turning to marriage.

Sophie Sanders, from the ONS' population statistics division, said: "People in their late teens and early twenties are more likely to identify as LGB than older age groups.

"Meanwhile, more than two-thirds of the LGB population are single and have never married or entered into a civil partnership.

"This reflects the younger age structure of this population, the changing attitudes of the general population to marriage and the fact that legal unions have only been recently available for same-sex couples."

The data was taken from the annual population survey (APS), which collects information on self-perceived sexual identity from people in households aged 16 and over in the UK.

It shows the overall proportion of the UK population identifying as heterosexual or straight has decreased from 95.3% in 2014 to 94.6% in 2018.

This is the largest year on year change since 2014 when the data set began.

The proportion identifying as LGB increased from 1.6% in 2014 to 2.2% in 2018.

In 2018, there were an estimated 1.2 million people aged 16 years and over identifying as LGB.

Younger people, aged 16 to 24, were most likely to identify as LGB in 2018 (4.4%).

In England, people in London were most likely to identify as LGB (2.8%) while people in the North East were least likely (1.8%).

Men (2.5%) were more likely to identify as LGB than women (2.0%) in 2018.

Most Read

Local News

EasyJet flight diverted to Barcelona due to sick crew

Wed 26th Feb, 2020

Local News

GHA confirms first coronavirus case in Gibraltar

Tue 3rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gib hit by flight Europe-wide flight cancellations over virus fears

Wed 4th Mar, 2020

Local News

Public events closed off or cancelled after virus concerns

Thu 5th Mar, 2020

Local News

Multi-million pound upgrade planned for Gibraltar’s Marina Bay

Mon 2nd Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Rise in NSPCC referrals for children believed to be living with domestic abuse

6th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Researchers start study to assess impact of road traffic on hedgehogs

6th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Coronavirus: First patient dies in UK as cases double in 48 hours

5th March 2020

UK/Spain News
Thousands of UK cancers avoidable, says charity

5th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020