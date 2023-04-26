Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

U2 look-a-likes visit Gibraltar

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
26th April 2023

Two look-a-likes of famous rockstars Bono and The Edge posed on the airport runway today, after performing a gig at a wedding.

Pavel Sfera and Steve Richards, posed as Bono and The Edge respectively, much to the amusement of passers-by.

The two men play tribute to the U2 band members and were in the area to perform at a friend’s wedding.

Last weekend the doppelgangers created a stir across in La Linea having visited the local market on Saturday morning and tapas bars for some food.

U2 fans from both sides of the border stopped them to ask for a photo.

The fan-fare, however, caused confusion which many thinking they had met the real deal.

Mr Pavel told the Chronicle they apologise if some people felt they were tricked by them as this is not their intention.

Mr Pavel said they were having a bit of “craic” and are always willing to pose for photos.

Most Read

Local News

U2 look-a-likes visit Gibraltar

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Brexit

Treaty talks resume in London as Spanish defence minister signals ‘urgent need’ for deal

Tue 25th Apr, 2023

Local News

Plans filed for six-building development on Bayside Road

Thu 13th Apr, 2023

Local News

Local woman faces 43 parking fines in court

Fri 21st Apr, 2023

Local News

Technical problems ground two easyJet flights

Wed 26th Apr, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th April 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
‘5 in 5’ to host series of fundraising events

26th April 2023

Local News
Technical problems ground two easyJet flights

26th April 2023

Local News
One Bayside project approved by DPC subject to strict conditions

26th April 2023

Local News
Cortes shrugs off GSD criticism of heritage and says: ‘Me da igual’

26th April 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023