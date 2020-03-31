Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 31st Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA calls Wednesday video conference to discuss fixture solutions

By Press Association
31st March 2020

By Jamie Gardner, PA Chief Sports Reporter A meeting to help plot European football’s path through the coronavirus pandemic has been called for Wednesday. UEFA has invited the leaders of its 55 national member associations to a video conference starting at 11am UK time to receive an update from working groups set up on March...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

A ‘message of hope’ as octogenarian recovers from Covid-19

Sun 29th Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Olympics rescheduled for July 2021

30th March 2020

Sports
Fifa has moved to protect player contracts

28th March 2020

Sports
Building bulk with books

28th March 2020

Sports
Football lends a hand in providing GHA support

26th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020