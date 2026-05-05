UK ambassador to EU tours Gibraltar airport works during treaty visit

The UK’s Ambassador to the European Union, Lindsay Croisdale-Appleby, was in Gibraltar on Tuesday for meetings on implementation of the UK/EU treaty and a tour of infrastructure works at Gibraltar International Airport.

Mr Croisdale-Appleby, accompanied by officials from The Convent, visited the airport alongside Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and Chief Technical Officer Hector Montado.

“The airport is central to Gibraltar’s preparations for Treaty implementation,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

“On the Gibraltar side, significant infrastructure, systems and process works were completed ahead of the original 10 April deadline.”

“On the Spanish side, works are progressing well.”

“Some of the arrangements in place are interim measures designed to enable partial implementation on 15 July, with further, longer-term changes to follow as the airport takes its final form.”

Mr Croisdale-Appleby is no stranger to Gibraltar, having served as Head of the UK Mission to the EU since January 2021.

He previously played a central role in the UK’s negotiations with the EU as Deputy Chief Negotiator throughout the Brexit period.

His visit to Gibraltar comes after Mr Picardo met with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares in Madrid late last month, where they both placed emphasis on ensuring the treaty can be provisionally implemented from July 15.

While the treaty is set to enter provisional implementation from that date, it has yet to be debated and ratified by both the UK and EU parliaments, the latter a process that will be closely monitored by Mr Croisdale-Appleby and his team in Brussels.

“Lindsay is a genuine friend of Gibraltar and has worked closely with my Government for more than 10 years now,” Mr Picardo said.

“It was a pleasure to catch up and show him the works at Gibraltar International Airport.”

“I think Lindsay was impressed with what he saw.”

“We will continue to work hard, hand-in-glove with our UK colleagues, to deliver the treaty’s real benefits.”