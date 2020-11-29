UK and OTs reaffirm importance of self-determination after week-long meeting
The UK and its Overseas Territories this week reaffirmed the importance of promoting the right to self-determination, adding that this was “a collective responsibility of all parts of the UK Government”. The statement came in a communique issued at the end of a week-long meeting of the UK-Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council, held virtually due...
