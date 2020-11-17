Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK and US sign deal on post-Brexit flights

By Press Association
17th November 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

The UK and the US have agreed that commercial flights between the countries can continue after the Brexit transition period ends, the Department for Transport (DfT) has announced.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps signed a new bilateral air services agreement to secure the deal.

Secretary of state Mike Pompeo signed on behalf of the US.

Flights between the UK and the US currently operate under an agreement between the European Union and the US, but the Brexit transition periods ends on December 31.

The DfT said the UK’s trading relationship with the US is worth more than £230 billion a year.

Mr Shapps said: “The air services agreement will allow us to continue to travel and trade with one of our closest friends and allies, working together to mutually boost our economies either side of the Atlantic.

“This is just one of many steps we’re taking as we move towards a bright new future at the end of the transition period.”

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Local News

Govt files application for 665-bed hostel near Eastern Beach

Wed 11th Nov, 2020

Local News

Two women reported for breaking Covid isolation

Tue 10th Nov, 2020

UK/Spain News

Andalucia to tighten Covid-19 restrictions, ban movement between municipalities

Sun 8th Nov, 2020

Local News

First batch of Covid-19 vaccines could arrive in Gib before Christmas

Mon 16th Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week - UK and Ireland

15th November 2020

Brexit
No Brexit deal would be ‘ruinous’ for the UK, says Taoiseach

12th November 2020

Brexit
UK Government suffers heavy defeats over controversial ‘law-breaking’ Brexit powers

10th November 2020

Brexit
UK Government vows to press on with Brexit bill despite Lords defeat

10th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020