Tue 6th Aug, 2024

UK Armed Forces Minister in whistle-stop Gib visit

UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard and Commander British Forces Tom Guy.

By Chronicle Staff
6th August 2024

UK Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard was briefed on ongoing EU treaty negotiations and contingency plans by the Deputy Chief Minister, Dr Joseph Garcia, in a whistle-stop visit to Gibraltar.

The brief visit was cut short as the UK braced for further riots in the wake of the Southport killings.

Mr Pollard cancelled a media facility on Tuesday afternoon at Devil’s Tower Camp where he was set to brief journalists on his visit.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Pollard met with Commander British Forces Tom Guy where he surveyed HM Naval Base, and Dr Garcia at No.6 Convent Place.

“A number of current issues were touched upon including MoD matters, the ongoing EU treaty negotiations and contingency plans for a No Negotiated Outcome,” a statement from No.6 Convent Place said.

“Dr Garcia stressed the enduring commitment of the Government and people of Gibraltar to the armed forces of the United Kingdom.”

The visit also comes after the UK MoD committed between £40m to £50m to projects in Gibraltar, including the refurbishment of the South Mole, replacement of communications infrastructure and the reinstatement of the King’s Lines Oil Fuel Depot.

Mr Pollard, who is also the MP for Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport, posted several messages to his constituents while in Gibraltar.

Mr Pollard posted that protesters who have “thrown projectiles at people” are “not what Plymouth is about”.

In a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on Monday Mr Pollard said: “there is absolutely no place for violence on our streets”.

“There’s no place for hate on our streets.”

“Plymouth is a brilliant place to live, work and play. The diversity of our city makes us stronger – doesn’t make us weaker.”

“And we know that those people who have come to our city tonight, who have brought violence onto our streets, who have thrown projectiles at people, who have abused people because of their background or their skin colour or their faith, they have no place in our city.”

“That’s not what Plymouth is about – that’s not who we are. Thank you to the police for keeping us safe, to services from the city council to local businesses who have all taken steps to reassure people, to keep people safe.”

“We have still got a long way to go tonight, but there is no place for hate in Plymouth, no place for violence on our streets.”

Mr Pollard had also advised constituents that his Plymouth office was closed and that rioters do not represent the city or people of Plymouth.

