UK committed to Gib treaty, Lammy says after meeting CM

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the UK Government remains committed to sealing a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc.

Mr Lammy delivered the message in a post on social media after meeting Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in London for talks on the treaty negotiation.

It was their first meeting in person since Mr Lammy's appointment, though they had spoken previsouly on the phone.

“This Government is committed to concluding a UK-EU agreement which provides certainty for Gibraltar and its people,” Mr Lammy wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“With @FabianPicardo today, I reaffirmed our support to them in all eventualities and reiterated that we will only agree to terms that Gibraltar is content with.”

