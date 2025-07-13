Princess Royal praises athletes and volunteers at Island Games opening

Over 2000 athletes from 24 islands stood in the sun-drenched Bignold Park in Kirkwall, Orkney, on Saturday evening as the Princess Royal declared the 20th International Island Games 2025 officially open.

Team Gibraltar was amongst them, with 53 athletes from the Rock are set to compete in athletics, badminton, cycling, sailing, squash, swimming and triathlon.

As she opened the Games, Princess Anne expressed gratitude for being invited to the opening ceremony and highlighted the unique challenges and rewards of participating in these games.

The former Olympian acknowledged the efforts of athletes, officials, volunteers, and the island communities in hosting the event.

She said that the opening ceremonies sets the atmosphere for events such as this.

“These opening ceremonies do set the atmosphere, and I've always felt that they are particularly special at Island Games, possibly because they're special places, the efforts of getting anywhere are probably greater than they are for most, the logistical challenges,” she said.

“But for you to reach the pinnacle of your sport at these games is the same as it is for any athletes at any games, and I hope that that will be what drives the future of the games.”

“But the reason it keeps on happening is because you enjoy coming and you enjoy being here.”

“Now that doesn't matter if you're here for the first time or the 10th time.”

“Although, if there are still people coming for the 10th time, it kind of indicates that there is a good network out there of people who reinvent themselves as athletes in order to appear at the Island Games.”

She added that she hoped the Orkney games will set a standard for each athlete and that they each take home with them real memories of achievement.

Over 1200 medals will be awarded during the games.

The Princess Royal noted that not everyone will win a medal, but she hoped they will enjoy the experience.

Also on stage was TV host and personality Lorraine Kelly who also welcomed everyone to Orkney alongside local celebrity Stuart Bain.

Forming part of the opening ceremony was the ceremonial raising of the International Island Games Association flag by Linda Lowe, who holds the record for Team Orkney's largest medal tally.

Chair of the Orkney Island Games, Gordon Deans, also spoke and celebrated the community's pride in hosting the event, marking the 40th anniversary of the games and the largest event ever staged in Orkney.

He also had a hint of glee when he said as a result of hosting the games they have taken the title of smallest island to host from neighbouring Shetland Islands.

He thanked the main funders, highlighted the generosity of gold sponsors and gave appreciation to the 900-strong volunteer team that will make sure the games are the best experience for all participants and supporters alike.

He also encouraged the athletes to aim high, make new friendships, and enjoy the experience.

As the athletes and their entourage left the park, led by the flag bearer Ivan D’Haro, the traditional ceremony of the pouring of the water took place.

Christian Navas Jnr poured into the fountain water from Gibraltar that subsequently mixed with water from the 23 other islands.

Mr Navas was attending his first Island Games and said he felt privileged and honoured to have been selected to do it.

He did not expect the number of people who attended the event or who lined the street to welcome Gibraltar and other islands and he said he thoroughly enjoyed the experience

Mr D’Haro said it was an honour to be the flag bearer.

“After so many years with the badminton association and GIGA,” he said.

“It felt even better sharing the occasion with all the Gibraltar contingent and the badminton family.”

“Let the games begin.”