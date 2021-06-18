Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 18th Jun, 2021

UK Community Renewal Fund grants Gib £500,000

David Parody

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2021

The bidding round for applications is now open as Gibraltar has been allocated £500,000 for projects from the UK Community Renewal Fund.

The objective of this scheme is to support Gibraltar’s transition away from EU structural funding.

The funding has been made available for projects that fall under the following priority criteria.

The first is investment for local businesses, community and place, including assistance for business start-ups and expansion.

This is to ensure that there is always an element of job creation whilst improving the environment at the same time, a spokesman for No.6 Convent Place said.

Funding is also available for projects that are aimed at supporting people into employment and investing in skills.

The Government said these projects are centred around providing training courses that will ensure people are upskilled, obtain a qualification and/or are guaranteed a job as a result.

“For those finding barriers to access employment, the creation of a Job Support measure to assist overcome them.”

The last criteria which is eligible for funding will be based on investment in public sector projects of a community nature.

This is particularly focused on projects which regenerate outdoor spaces and areas for the benefit of both residents and tourists alike, and which at the same time generate sustainable employment through their tourism potential.

The Government said the bidding round for applications closes at midday on Friday, July 9, 2021.

More information and application forms can be found on the Gibraltar Expansion and Development Secretariat’s website www.geds.gi or by phoning the Funds Advisor on 20073255.

