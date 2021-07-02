UK Community renewal fund seminar hosted by GFSB

An information seminar to promote the UK Community Renewal Fund in Gibraltar was held by the Gibraltar Expansion and Development Secretariat.

The event was hosted by the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses at their premises in Irish Town.

GFSB members were invited to make enquiries about the Fund and avail themselves of the Funds Officers present.

The bidding round for applications closes at midday on Friday July 9, 2021.

More information and application forms can be found on the Gibraltar Expansion and Development Secretariats website www.geds.gi or by phoning the Funds Advisor on 20073255.