UK complained over nearly 4,000 incursions in under a decade, Spanish data shows
Britain has formally complained to Spain over nearly 4,000 unlawful incursions by Spanish vessels and aircraft into British waters and airspace around Gibraltar over the past decade, according to data released by the Spanish Government in response to a question tabled in the Spanish Parliament last week. The data shows that between 2010 and 2019,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here