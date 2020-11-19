Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 19th Nov, 2020

UK confirms sovereign guarantee for Gib to borrow £500m in Covid crisis

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street. Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville

By Brian Reyes
19th November 2020

The UK Government has confirmed it will provide a loan guarantee enabling the Gibraltar Government to borrow up to £500m at favourable sovereign rates, giving the Rock additional financial firepower at a time when its economy has been hit hard by the Covid-19 public health crisis. The guarantee, which follows months of negotiation and detailed...

