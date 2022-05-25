UK Defence Minister in Madrid: ‘Fundamentally, we’re NATO allies’
The UK’s Minister of Defence, Ben Wallace, said during a visit to Madrid on Wednesday that Gibraltar remained “strategically important” to Britain, acknowledging differences with Spain but stressing too that both countries were allies under the NATO umbrella. Mr Wallace was speaking to reporters after meeting his Spanish counterpart Margarita Robles during the first visit...
