UK/EU treaty talks resume in London next week for 13th formal round
The next formal round of negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s future relationship with the European Union will take place next week. Negotiators from the UK – with Gibraltar – and the EU will meet in London on April 24-25 for what will be the 13th formal round of talks, according to a European...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here