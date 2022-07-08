UK ‘fully focused’ on Gib talks despite Tory upheaval after Johnson resignation
Sir Bob Neill, the Conservative MP who chairs the all-party group on Gibraltar in the House of Commons, said on Friday that Boris Johnson’s resignation and the leadership contest to select a new Prime Minister would not impact negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar. He was speaking a day after Mr Johnson resigned after...
