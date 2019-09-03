Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 3rd Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

UK Govt loses Commons majority as Tory MP quits to join Liberal Democrats

Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

By Press Association
3rd September 2019

Former Conservative MP Phillip Lee has quit the party to join the Liberal Democrats.

In a moment of high-drama in the Commons, Dr Lee crossed the floor while Prime Minister Boris Johnson was delivering a statement on the recent G7 summit.

It means the UK Government has now lost its working majority in the Commons.

In a statement, Mr Lee said: "Over 27 years ago I joined the Conservative & Unionist Party led by Sir John Major.

"Since 2010 I have had the privilege of representing the Bracknell constituency.

"The party I joined in 1992 is not the party I am leaving today.

"This Conservative Government is aggressively pursuing a damaging Brexit in unprincipled ways.

"It is putting lives and livelihoods at risk unnecessarily and it is wantonly endangering the integrity of the United Kingdom.

"More widely, it is undermining our country's economy, democracy and role in the world.

"It is using political manipulation, bullying and lies. And it is doing these things in a deliberate and considered way."

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson welcomed Mr Lee to the party.

In a tweet, she said: "Welcome @DrPhillipLeeMP - you have joined us at the most crucial time. I look forward to working with you to prevent a disastrous Brexit, and to fight for a fairer, more equal society."

Mr Lee was a justice minister from 2016-18.

Most Read

Local News

Police charge three juveniles over alleged assault on carer

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Swiss woman dies in crash near Sotogrande

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of serious assault

Sun 1st Sep, 2019

Local News

Sacarello’s newsagent, ‘a microcosm of Gibraltar’ on Main Street, set to close

Sat 31st Aug, 2019

Local News

New taxes dull Gibraltar’s competitive edge, Chamber says

Fri 30th Aug, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

3rd September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Brexit
UK Govt loses Commons majority as Tory MP quits to join Liberal Democrats

3rd September 2019

Brexit
Tory rebels vow to defy PM's 'hypocritical' threats in no-deal Brexit showdown

3rd September 2019

Brexit
Explainer: A guide to the looming Commons showdown over Brexit

3rd September 2019

Brexit
Lawyers say prorogation 'improper and should not proceed'

3rd September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019