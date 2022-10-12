UK inspectors point to ‘good progress’ at RGP
The Royal Gibraltar Police has “significantly improved” its effectiveness by making “good progress” addressing recommendations made by the independent UK body that inspects police forces to promote best practices. In a new report, the third in six years, His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) said the RGP had implemented six...
