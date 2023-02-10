UK lodges diplomatic protest with Spain over Eastern beach incident
The UK Government has made a formal diplomatic protest to Spain following the dramatic incident on Eastern beach last week, during which warning shots were fired by Spanish customs officers as they were pelted with rocks by smugglers. Both Spanish officers suffered injuries during the attack, which was condemned by authorities both in Gibraltar and...
