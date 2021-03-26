Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

UK protested thousands of Spanish incursions since 2011

A Guardia Civil vessel is shadowed by a Royal Navy RHIB off Europa Point yesterday. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
26th March 2021

The UK has protested to Spain over 4,601 incursions into British sea and airspace around Gibraltar since 2011, according to the Spanish Government. In 2020 alone, Britain filed 34 notes verbales – formal diplomatic correspondence - in respect of 598 incursions, including 535 at sea and 63 in the air. The UK puts the total...

