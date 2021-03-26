UK protested thousands of Spanish incursions since 2011
The UK has protested to Spain over 4,601 incursions into British sea and airspace around Gibraltar since 2011, according to the Spanish Government. In 2020 alone, Britain filed 34 notes verbales – formal diplomatic correspondence - in respect of 598 incursions, including 535 at sea and 63 in the air. The UK puts the total...
