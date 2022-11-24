Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK to protest to Spain after research vessel attempts survey in BGTW

A Royal Navy patrol boat is pictured next to the Spanish research vessel on Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of Michael Sanchez.

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2022

The UK Government will protest to Spain over an incursion on Thursday morning into British Gibraltar Territorial Waters by the Spanish research vessel RV Francisco P Navarro.

The Royal Navy’s Gibraltar Squadron despatched a patrol boat to the scene after the Spanish vessel was spotted about two miles off Europa Point.

“The vessel attempted to conduct what appeared to be survey operations,” said a spokesperson for The Convent, the office of the Governor in Gibraltar.

“A Royal Navy vessel responded and escorted it out of BGTW.”

The spokesperson said the UK Government would protest the incursion to the Spanish Government, as it does with all such incidents.

“We have no doubt about UK sovereignty over British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and airspace,” the spokesperson added.

“Incursions are a violation of sovereignty, not a threat to it.”

“The UK Government routinely protests all incursions in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters and airspace by Spanish vessels or aircraft to the relevant authorities in Spain.”

Most Read

Local News

Plane that overflew Rock on Sunday was conducting authorised survey

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Teenager jailed for Main Street burglary

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Local News

Govt says Savings Bank’s £100m investment in stadium will be ‘very low risk’, as Opposition seeks details on deal

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Local News

Stadium project puts GSB deposits to work in ‘secure and lucrative’ deal for Gibraltar, Govt insists

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
CM visited Morocco to build stronger links, Parliament told

24th November 2022

Local News
Maritime Academy ‘is start of something big’ for Gibraltar

24th November 2022

Local News
FTX subsidiary in Gibraltar ‘was not operational’, Parliament told

24th November 2022

Local News
Covid impact means GHA surgical waiting lists at levels ‘not acceptable’, Parliament told

23rd November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022