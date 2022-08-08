UK-wide defence review ‘reversed the trajectory’ for military planning on the Rock
A wide-ranging review of the UK’s post-Brexit foreign and defence policy published last year has “reversed the trajectory” of military planning here and placed greater focus on the Rock as a forward mounting base, Gibraltar’s new Commander British Forces, Commodore Tom Guy, said in his first interview since taking up the post. For years beforehand,...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here