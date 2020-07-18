UK will ‘never again’ go behind Gib’s back on sovereignty, Governor says
The events of 2002 which saw Britain and Spain try to etch out a deal on joint sovereignty behind Gibraltar’s back “will never happen again”, the Governor, Sir David Steel, has said. Sir David, who was speaking to GBC as part of his first wide-ranging interview since arriving on the Rock five weeks ago, also...
