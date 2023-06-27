Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th Jun, 2023

Brexit

UK ‘will not compromise’ Rock’s sovereignty – PM’s spokesman

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
27th June 2023

The UK Government remains committed to a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc but will do nothing to achieve it that would compromise the Rock’s British sovereignty, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said on Tuesday. Rishi Sunak’s spokesman was speaking to reporters after The Times ran an article claiming treaty talks had...

