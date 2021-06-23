UK ‘will ‘stand fully’ by Gibraltar if treaty talks fail, Lords told
- CM marks fifth anniversary of Brexit vote with optimism, ‘and a tinge of sadness’ The UK Government is “fully prepared to accept the implications” in the event that a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc cannot be negotiated, and will “stand fully” by the Rock and its people, the House of...
