Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 4th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

UK will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Gib whatever treaty outcome, Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst says as he is sworn in

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
4th June 2024

Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst was sworn in as the Governor of Gibraltar on Tuesday, using his first speech to reassure Gibraltarians that the UK would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Gibraltar whatever the outcome of treaty talks. Sir Ben arrived on the morning British Airways flight and was sworn in during a ceremonial event...

