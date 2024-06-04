UK will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Gib whatever treaty outcome, Governor Lt Gen Sir Ben Bathurst says as he is sworn in
Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst was sworn in as the Governor of Gibraltar on Tuesday, using his first speech to reassure Gibraltarians that the UK would stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Gibraltar whatever the outcome of treaty talks. Sir Ben arrived on the morning British Airways flight and was sworn in during a ceremonial event...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here