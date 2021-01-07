Ullger: Teacher and artist joins on-line portrait sessions
by Alice Mascarenhas Local artist and teacher Karl Ullger has been asked to participate in portrait art classes online with fellow artists and art teachers from around the world. Join Sktchy Art School is an art network and community of artists living and creating art all over the world. The artist was approached after the...
