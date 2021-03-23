Ullger’s work ‘Los Glacis’ through to round two in UK’s Jackson Painting Prize 2021
Los Glacis, a painting by local artist Karl Ullger has made it through to the second round of the UK’s Jackson Painting Prize 2021. The work which was highly commended in last year’s Gibraltar 47th International Art Competition is one of 400 works selected for the second round of the Jackson Painting competition which saw...
