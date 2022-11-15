Umpire Awards prior to u17s

In the lead-up to hosting the U17 Netball Europe Challenge Cup, Gibraltar Netball received the news from Netball Europe Assessors of 12 spectacular achievements for Gibraltar Netball Association Umpires!

The following were accredited as qualified umpires over the week:

4 C Awards (Sophia Eliot, Sophia Shacaluga, Neina Roberts Cantrell, Phoebe Milan),

4 B Awards (Demi Zammit, Mia Martinez, Nathalie Chipolina and Natalia Porter)

3 A Awards (Siobhan Gregory, Lauren Schembri and Ella Milan). The Netball Europe Umpire A Award is Europe Netball's highest domestic umpiring award .

1 Assessor's award (Siobhan Gregory).

Gibraltar umpires continue to strive for improvement and reach new heights therefore helping with the development of netball in Gibraltar.

