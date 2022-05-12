Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 12th May, 2022

Uncertainty drive membership rise, Unite says

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Priya Gulraj
12th May 2022

Unite the Union in Gibraltar has seen an increase in its membership and for shop stewards recently as it holds its internal elections.

The Union’s Christian Duo told the Chronicle this is happening against a backdrop of uncertainty as Gibraltar faces the outcome of a Brexit treaty while also recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The reason why we are seeing an influx of shop stewards is because of that,” Mr Duo said.

“There are big issues in the workplace, be it in the public sector or in the private sector.”

“People are concerned because the economic climate at the moment does not help.”

“We have just recently delivered our speeches and we don’t believe an austerity programme is a future that Gibraltar requires.”

“We understand that there are concerns but we believe that by increasing spending power of employees, it also stimulates the economy.”

“It is not as simple as whether a pay freeze or a pay restraint being an answer.”

“We have seen the UK as an example and how public sector workers have been caught up in a pay freeze for the past 12 or 13 years.”

“The situation is not a nice one to see and those who are on lower rungs within the public sectors have to go to food banks or claim Universal Credit because they don’t earn enough to be able to live.”

Mr Duo said Unite the Union will not back any political parties in the next general election, adding that the union will provide all parties with their aspiration list, with a key message against an austerity programme.

