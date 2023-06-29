Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Jun, 2023

Under 19s beat Bermuda

By Stephen Ignacio
29th June 2023

Gibraltar Rugby’s under 19 came away with an important 24-27 victory against Bermuda as Gibraltar rugby continues to provide proof of why they believe they deserve a place within the official world stage of rugby.
In a match in which youth players Dominic Gilmartin and Carlos Kussner highlighted how the match had been an opportunity to “ show they are ready for international rugby at the world stage,” the pair also highlighted how better communication between players took them the “extra mile this time.”
Gibraltar Rugby RDO and U19s assistant coach, Tom Read following the match told Gibraltar Rugby’s official social media that Bermuda brought really physical tough game which his players managed to overcome to get over the line.
Expressing his praise for what he described as the “great support in the stands.”
Gibraltar Rugby continue their bid to enter World Rugby with proceedings behind the scenes hoped to create a pathway into the future as the association simultaneously builds on its grassroots development.

