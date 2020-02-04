Undercover in the Trobriands
Bronislaw Malinowski was a distinguished Polish anthropologist. He wrote some of the most important works of modern anthropological research, including the seminal The Sexual Life of Savages in North-Western Melanesia and the equally influential Argonauts of the Western Pacific. During the First World War, Malinowski conducted extensive field research in the Trobriand Islands, an archipelago...
