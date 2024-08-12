Unite and Mitie reach pay agreement

Unite the Union and Mitie Defence Ltd (Gibraltar) announced a mutually agreed 4% increase in basic salary for all employees.

This followed acceptance by Unite members, in a ballot carried out at HM Naval Base.

The new salary increase will be effective from each bargaining groups pay anniversary date and will also see the on-call allowance rise by a further 4%.

“The increase comes after constructive negotiations and is in recognition of the rising cost of living and dedication shown by the workforce in the delivery of service to the MOD in Gibraltar,” a spokesperson for Mitie said.

“This increase will benefit our hardworking employees who contribute significantly to the company’s operations in Gibraltar. Mitie remains committed to fostering a supportive and equitable work environment”.

Unite’s Christian Duo added the union are “extremely satisfied with the outcome of the negotiations emphasising the importance of securing a fair increase for our members”.

“This agreement reflects the commitment to ensuring fair compensation for our members and at the same time maintaining positive industrial relations with the Company,” Mr Duo said.

“Our members have seen significant pay increases over the last few years at Mitie even when the covid pandemic hit and pay freezes were the norm”.

In a joint statement, Mitie and Unite said agreement underscores their collaborative relationship and both parties look forward to continuing this partnership in the future.