Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Unite Education Branch raises concerns over school summer hours consultation

By Chronicle Staff
16th April 2025

The Unite Education Branch has expressed concerns about the public consultation launched by the Government regarding school summer hours, calling for a more structured and inclusive approach to any proposed changes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the union said that while it welcomes consultation in principle, discussions should have initially involved school employees and their representatives before being opened to the wider public. It also stressed the need to consider the educational context in Gibraltar and similar climates, where learning often takes place in environments not fully reliant on air conditioning.

“The Unite Education Branch is concerned by the manner in which HMGoG has sought the views of the citizens of Gibraltar to learn of their views,” the statement said.

“The ad hoc public consultation via email does not guarantee a representative spread of the electorate's opinions, when clearly the key stakeholders are employees, parents/carers of pupils and the pupils themselves.”

“To obtain valid data about public feelings on Summer Hours, or alternative arrangements, a more rigorous methodology is required to accurately survey public opinion.”

“Additionally, in keeping with our progressive, child-centric educational philosophy, perhaps there should also be an opportunity for the "pupil voice" to be expressed as part of this consultation exercise.”

With respect to the inference that school summer hours could be scrapped and in turn term time would be "slightly reduced”, the Union said that this provides little clarity for anyone to express their preference one way or another.

“A specific model, or choice of models, should be put on the table, following a suitable consultation process,” it said.

It also noted that when the consultation says the Government is considering the scrapping of "half days", these should more properly be referred to as "summer hours" as this the official term, and during these hours the school day is in excess of a half of a standard school day.

The practice of Summer Hours also already applies across Gibraltar, it added.

In addition, it stated that: “any departure from summer hours would represent a significant change to established working practices and the conditions of employment of those employed in schools, as such would necessarily require consultation and negotiation with the unions representing school staff.”

Regarding the environmental aspect of a change it noted that as the Government is actively pursuing a net carbon zero policy.

“The Department of Education, which is tasked with promoting measures to combat the Climate Emergency, must be doubly sure that it is not itself moving in the opposite direction by potentially increasing its carbon footprint through the prolonged use of air conditioning in schools,” the statement said.

“Additionally, it must be noted that at present not all schools have air conditioning in all teaching rooms and our local climate, particularly in the afternoon sessions, can easily cause temperatures to rise beyond permissible levels.”

Summarising it said that it is not opposed to change.

“However, the union believe that if change is to be considered, any consultation should be properly organised, with relevant factors being clearly identified so that these may be thoroughly evaluated by all interested parties. The Unite Education Branch will also be responding to the consultation.”

Most Read

Local News

Commissioner Ullger retires after 37 years

Tue 15th Apr, 2025

Local News

Govt introduces new anti-avoidance tax measures

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

Charity fun run to be held on the runway

Mon 14th Apr, 2025

Local News

TNG Realty submits plans for Eastside sales gallery and offices

Wed 16th Apr, 2025

Features

Lottie’s story of love, care and determination through severe Spina Bifida diagnosis

Sun 13th Apr, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Governor visits renovated World War II Tunnels

16th April 2025

Local News
RG personnel attend hockey training camp in South Africa

16th April 2025

Local News
Chamber welcomes improved taxi service at the airport

16th April 2025

Local News
Lifeguard services to begin at local beaches this weekend

16th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025