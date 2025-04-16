Unite Education Branch raises concerns over school summer hours consultation

The Unite Education Branch has expressed concerns about the public consultation launched by the Government regarding school summer hours, calling for a more structured and inclusive approach to any proposed changes.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the union said that while it welcomes consultation in principle, discussions should have initially involved school employees and their representatives before being opened to the wider public. It also stressed the need to consider the educational context in Gibraltar and similar climates, where learning often takes place in environments not fully reliant on air conditioning.

“The Unite Education Branch is concerned by the manner in which HMGoG has sought the views of the citizens of Gibraltar to learn of their views,” the statement said.

“The ad hoc public consultation via email does not guarantee a representative spread of the electorate's opinions, when clearly the key stakeholders are employees, parents/carers of pupils and the pupils themselves.”

“To obtain valid data about public feelings on Summer Hours, or alternative arrangements, a more rigorous methodology is required to accurately survey public opinion.”

“Additionally, in keeping with our progressive, child-centric educational philosophy, perhaps there should also be an opportunity for the "pupil voice" to be expressed as part of this consultation exercise.”

With respect to the inference that school summer hours could be scrapped and in turn term time would be "slightly reduced”, the Union said that this provides little clarity for anyone to express their preference one way or another.

“A specific model, or choice of models, should be put on the table, following a suitable consultation process,” it said.

It also noted that when the consultation says the Government is considering the scrapping of "half days", these should more properly be referred to as "summer hours" as this the official term, and during these hours the school day is in excess of a half of a standard school day.

The practice of Summer Hours also already applies across Gibraltar, it added.

In addition, it stated that: “any departure from summer hours would represent a significant change to established working practices and the conditions of employment of those employed in schools, as such would necessarily require consultation and negotiation with the unions representing school staff.”

Regarding the environmental aspect of a change it noted that as the Government is actively pursuing a net carbon zero policy.

“The Department of Education, which is tasked with promoting measures to combat the Climate Emergency, must be doubly sure that it is not itself moving in the opposite direction by potentially increasing its carbon footprint through the prolonged use of air conditioning in schools,” the statement said.

“Additionally, it must be noted that at present not all schools have air conditioning in all teaching rooms and our local climate, particularly in the afternoon sessions, can easily cause temperatures to rise beyond permissible levels.”

Summarising it said that it is not opposed to change.

“However, the union believe that if change is to be considered, any consultation should be properly organised, with relevant factors being clearly identified so that these may be thoroughly evaluated by all interested parties. The Unite Education Branch will also be responding to the consultation.”