Unite ‘fully committed’ to Cross Frontier Group as Netto steps down
Unite the Union said on Friday that it remained committed to the work of the Cross Frontier Group after its key representative in that organisation, Michael Netto, unexpectedly stepped down as chairman. Mr Netto, who represented Unite while the union held the rotating chairmanship of the Cross Frontier Group, told the Chronicle he was leaving...
