Sat 28th Jan, 2023

Unite members at Morrisons vote to strike over pay

Photo by Eyleen Gomez.

By Chronicle Staff
28th January 2023

Unite the Union members employed by Morrisons have voted overwhelmingly to take strike action after rejecting a 2.4% pay rise against the backdrop of record inflation.

Unite balloted its members at the store for strike action, with 96% backing the move on an 85% turnout.

Workers belonging to the union had previously unanimously rejected the pay offer from Morrisons, which was the equivalent of 20p an hour.

Unite does not represent all of the Morrisons workforce in Gibraltar and has yet to determine which days it will carry out the strike action.

Unite’s Christian Duo said: “In the midst of an unprecedented cost of living crisis Morrisons made a measly pay offer of 20p an hour back in September, which was rejected outright by our members.”

“The offer in question was a real terms pay cut due to the spiralling inflation and left us no other option than to ballot members for Strike action.”

“We are extremely pleased with members’ participation in the ballot, which result gives us a strong mandate for strike action.”

We have informed the company that we will be giving them some notice on the selected days our members will be taking strike action.”

“Finally we remain open to further negotiations, to work towards a pay solution that addresses the cost of living concerns that our members are being faced with and at the same time shortens the pay differential that exist, with UK Morrisons colleagues.”

Earlier this month, Morrisons confirmed it would implement the pay rise rejected by the union.

"Our pay award of 2.4%, will be backdated to 3rd October 2022,” a spokesman for Morrisons said at the time.

