Unite pauses strike action in GHA and ERS catering departments; Care Agency dispute resolved after positive talks

Unite the union has confirmed that the week long strike action due to commence on Monday in both the GHA and ERS Catering Departments has been paused until at least the new year following further and positive talks with senior management on Friday.

In addition, the dispute within the Care Agency Therapy Team has ended following further negotiations this week.

“Following further talks with senior management this morning and in consultation with our representatives, the planned strike action in the Catering Departments at both the GHA and ERS has been paused,” said Stuart Davies, National Officer for Unite Gibraltar.

“The truth of the matter is that we did not make the amount of progress that we wanted or anticipated through negotiation today; however the issues in dispute have moved forward, with commitments towards resolving and exploring other matters received. It is after all the season of goodwill, so in that spirit the action has been paused.”

“The dispute in the Care Agency Therapy Team has been successfully resolved and the threat of strike action is completely lifted.”

“There have been positive negotiations and flexibility displayed on all sides that has facilitated the agreement and resolution.”

He stated that he was delighted that the union’s members within the Care Agency Therapy Team are now recognised on a par with their Counsellor peer group.

“We now have paused disputes within the GHA Industrials as well as the GHA & ERS Catering Departments, 2025 will be upon us soon enough, the union is committed to resolving these disputes without the need for further strike action and invite the employer to positively engage in that dispute resolution,” he added.